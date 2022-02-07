The proposed location for a new supportive housing site at 175 Cummer Ave., in the Willowdale area of Toronto, Ont.Tijana Martin/The Globe and Mail

Dozens of prefabricated shipping-container-like modular housing units are sitting in a North York parking lot, covered in white tarps. They were supposed to be providing places to live nearby for some of the many people in Toronto struggling with homelessness, but instead have sat empty for months.

Housing activists and the project’s supporters say the blame lies with the Progressive Conservative government at Queen’s Park and the local PC MPP for Willowdale, Stan Cho.

Mr. Cho has opposed the project, siding with local residents’ groups that say the plan will destroy valuable green space and have accused the city of failing to consult adequately. They have gathered hundreds of signatures on petitions and warned that local seniors are “terrified.” But proponents, and the local city councillor, dismiss the complaints as NIMBYism (Not In My Back Yard).

Last June, city council and Toronto Mayor John Tory approved the plan – with a 20-1 vote – to quickly erect a modular 59-unit, three-storey supportive housing project on the grounds of Willowdale Manor, a public-housing building for seniors on Cummer Avenue in the city’s north end. It is one of a series of similar projects on city-owned land that aims to provide not just apartments for those in need of housing, but also services such as medical care and addictions counselling.

Toronto calls on provincial, federal funding for homelessness plan as pandemic costs mount

Will the coronavirus spur Toronto to solve its housing crisis?

The projects all require Ontario Municipal Affairs and Housing Minister Steve Clark to sign what are known as ministerial zoning orders (MZOs). These fast-track approvals and bypass normal planning rules and appeals, which can take months or years.

And while MZOs were forthcoming for the other projects, Mr. Clark has refused to grant one in Willowdale, saying that the city needs to do more consultation. His decision came after Mr. Cho wrote him last March, shortly after the site was first announced, and asked him to put off any MZO, citing residents’ concerns.

Don Peat, a spokesman for the Mayor, says Mr. Tory has contacted both men, urging them to approve the MZO. The city has since held another consultation meeting with nearby residents, but the project remains in limbo, eight months after it was approved.

In a brief interview on Monday, Mr. Clark noted he had granted six of the city’s seven recent MZO requests. He said he was willing to discuss his concerns about the Willowdale site.

“I am going to sit down with the mayor in the near future and speak with the mayor because I think we need to set a timeline,” Mr. Clark said. “ … The local MPP has offered to work with the mayor on other sites as well.”

Some critics of provincial government point to another similar project – across from a school – that was granted an MZO in NDP-held Beaches-East York, where the governing PCs have little hope in the impending June election. Willowdale is traditionally a swing riding and was held by the Liberals before Mr. Cho’s win in 2018. (Another site was also approved in Premier Doug Ford’s west Toronto riding of Etobicoke North.)

Mr. Cho, an associate minister for transportation, declined to comment. But in a Jan. 26 letter to Toronto’s Deputy Mayor Ana Bailao provided by his office, Mr. Cho says the site is not suitable as it is in a “suburban neighbourhood” where people need cars. He says it would mean “marooning” people in a “food desert” and claims the nearest large grocery store is 1.9 kilometres away.

But there are many places to buy food closer than that, and two supermarkets are just 1.4 kilometres and 1.6 kilometres away. Mr. Cho also complains the site is 1.6 kilometres from the subway, even though it is at the corner of two bus routes and just eight minutes by bus from Finch Station, according to Google Maps. His letter also misidentifies the offices where social assistance programs are administered, suggesting they are too far away even though the actual offices are a 15-minute trip by transit.

James Brown, 70, has lived in Willowdale Manor for 11 years. He scoffs at the notion he lives in a “food desert,” and says there several places within walking distance to buy groceries. Many seniors in his building live without a car, he said, and shop on foot or by transit.

Mr. Brown, an addiction counsellor who has worked with people experiencing homelessness, supports the project, but acknowledges many of the seniors in his building oppose it. He says opponents have spread “misinformation,” warning that the project is for “criminals and drug addicts.”

“Unfortunately, you can’t come right out and say, ‘We don’t care about the homeless, and we certainly don’t want them in our area.’ You can’t say that,” Mr. Brown said. “The trick is, how do you say that without saying that? So you make up all these issues. … How can a politician not see through that?”

Stephen Fagyas, a long-time local resident and a member of Voices of Willowdale, an ad-hoc association set up to oppose the project, said the group objects to the speed of the plan’s approval. A retired urban planner, he said the city has not shown residents what other sites were considered or why this one was chosen.

“It’s been ramrodded through. It’s big government and bureaucracy thinks they know and they dictate to the laypeople,” Mr. Fagyas said. “… We’re not NIMBY people. We recognize we have to accommodate our brothers.”

John Filion, the local city councillor, said Mr. Cho is pandering to an “angry group” that doesn’t represent the majority in the area. The city, he said, does not reveal potential sites considered for a facility such as this, which would be a recipe for multiple angry residents’ groups and never getting anything built, and that not even he was involved in the selection.

But he dismisses the notion there was any lack of consultation. And he said issues raised by the neighbourhood have prompted changes, including the inclusion of an indoor common area where residents can gather instead of sitting out front.

“What do these people think should happen with homeless people? That we should round them up in jail? That we should ship them off somewhere?” Mr. Filion said.

The provincial government has faced criticism in the past for its frequent use of MZOs – rarely handed out by previous governments – to help large real-estate developers who are also often large PC donors.

LiVante Developments, a developer that has plans for 14 luxury single-family homes starting at $3.25-million across from the Willowdale site, has raised objections to the housing project. According to Election Ontario records, the company’s principal, Elio Valente, gave the PC Party $3,300 last June, the annual maximum. He did not respond to requests for comment.

Zoe Knowles, a spokeswoman for Mr. Clark, did not address questions about the donation in an e-mail but repeated that the ministry was not satisfied the city had done “proper consultation.” A spokesman for Mr. Cho, Bradley Metlin, said the MPP was unaware of the development and had never met Mr. Valente.

Mark Richardson of the group HousingNowTO.com, which promotes the use of MZOs for affordable housing, said the government appears hypocritical since Mr. Clark routinely defends MZOs by saying they are needed to speed up affordable housing and are only given out when municipalities request them – except in Willowdale.

“This is a crystal clear example where they need to show that their willingness to sign minister’s zoning orders isn’t coin-operated,” Mr. Richardson said.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.