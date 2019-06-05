 Skip to main content

Ontario government moves to cap public-sector wage increases at 1 per cent a year for three years

Ontario government moves to cap public-sector wage increases at 1 per cent a year for three years

Toronto
The Canadian Press
Ontario has introduced legislation to cap broader public sector wage increases to an average of 1 per cent a year for three years.

That includes teachers, and staff at postsecondary institutions and hospitals.

Treasury Board President Peter Bethlenfalvy says the bill would ensure that increases in public sector compensation “reflect the fiscal situation of the province.”

The Progressive Conservative government is attempting to eliminate an $11.7-billion deficit.

Ontario recently started the bargaining process with the largest teachers’ unions.

More than one million broader public sector employees will be affected by the legislation.

