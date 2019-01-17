Ontario government rolling back Liberal-era student-aid reform

Open this photo in gallery People walk on the University of Toronto Scarborough campus in Toronto, Nov. 3, 2017. Mark Blinch/Globe and Mail

Ontario’s Progressive Conservatives are rolling back student aid reforms brought in under the previous Liberal government as part of a package of changes to postsecondary education funding announced Thursday. The government announced that some of the grants billed in 2016 as “free tuition” will be reduced. Even students in the lowest income bracket will now receive a portion of their student aid as a loan, instead of solely as a non-repayable grant.

The Ontario Student Assistance Program (OSAP) will now closely resemble its pre-2016 format, the government said.

Minister of Training Colleges and Universities Merrilee Fullerton also announced a 10-per-cent reduction in tuition fees for domestic students at Ontario colleges and universities. The reduction in tuition revenue to the schools will not be made up by the government elsewhere, and will likely force universities and colleges to adjust their budgets.

Ms. Fullerton estimated that might mean a 2- to 4-per-cent drop in revenue at most institutions. She said there would be a contingency fund for Northern schools where the impact may be greater because they have fewer international students whose fees could be increased. Ms. Fullerton said there would be no further cuts coming to institutional operating grants, which make up a large portion of university and college budgets. Many institutions were concerned they could be facing operating cuts of up to 10 per cent as the Doug Ford government had made clear its intent to tackle the deficit. The government also introduced changes to the rules around ancillary fees at universities. Students will now be able to opt out of any ancillary fees, which can range from hundreds of dollars to as high as $2,000 at some schools, as long as they are not related to campus-wide services such as athletics or health and safety, such as a walk-safe program.

“We are putting money back in the pockets of students and families,” Ms. Fullerton said. “The changes we are making are for the students.”

Ms. Fullerton said the government was focused on ensuring that students in the greatest need receive the bulk of government assistance. The government background document said the share of funds going to low-income families would increase to 72 per cent from 69 per cent and that 82 per cent of grants will go to those with family incomes below $50,000. The opposition NDP said the changes would ultimately hurt students. “I think it’s a sugar-coated poison pill,” said Chris Glover, the NDP education critic. “Students need more grants, not fewer."

In the 2016 budget the Liberals repurposed OSAP to make a greater portion of student aid available in the form of grants, with the aim of increasing access for students from low- and middle-income families

A report from the Auditor-General in 2018 found that uptake on the student assistance program, which grew by 25 per cent after it was introduced, exceeded the government’s expectations. The government said Thursday spending on OSAP exceeds $2-billion annually, an increase of 50 per cent over 2016-17.

Ms. Fullerton said OSAP had become financially unsustainable.

The OSAP program previously did not take into account parental income for those who had been out of high school for more than four years, who were considered mature students. These students were treated as though they had no parental support, and the number of those students receiving OSAP jumped by a third in the first year after the grant was introduced.

Under the pre-2016 system, about one-third of student aid came in the form of non-repayable grants, and two-thirds in repayable loans. In 2017-18, 92 per cent of funds were spent on non-repayable grants and just 8 per cent on loans. It was not immediately clear Thursday how that mix will change. Students will also now be charged interest during the previous six-month grace period after completing their studies.

Nour Alideeb, Ontario chair of the Canadian Federation of Students, said the news was worrisome from a student perspective. Students will receive less aid in the form of grants and that will mean an increase in student debt, she said.

She described the decision to make ancillary fees optional as an attempt to silence campus critics, as opt-outs could harm student groups that do political advocacy.

"It's a very scary move. I can't say I'm surprised, but it's an indication that they're trying to take out the groups that hold them to account," Ms. Alideeb said.

In 2017-18 more than 440,000 students received OSAP funds, up from 360,000 in the previous year. Almost 98 per cent of the spending was in the form of non-repayable grants, according to the Auditor-General report.