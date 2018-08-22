Ford government says it will discipline teachers who don’t follow Ontario sex-ed curriculum

Open this photo in gallery Around 50 gathered outside the Ontario Legislature on July 18 2018 to protest the Ontario government's plan to roll back the current sex ed curriculum and go back to the 1998 version. Fred Lum/The Globe and Mail

Ontario Premier Doug Ford says his government will not tolerate the behaviour of any school board or teacher who doesn’t follow its directive on the sex-education curriculum, and has created a platform for parents to anonymously report concerns on what is being taught in classrooms.

In a news release on Wednesday, Mr. Ford and Education Minister Lisa Thompson announced a wide range of education initiatives, some of which were not part of the Conservative’s election platform.

The government said it would begin consultations in September not only on the sex-ed curriculum, but on everything from a cellphone ban in classrooms to improvements to standardized testing and the math curriculum.

With just a few days before the school year starts, school boards had been awaiting guidance on the health- and physical-education curriculum, last updated in 2015 and hailed by educators as a necessary step that addressed issues children face. But opponents, especially social conservatives, have labelled it age-inappropriate for young children, zeroing in on its lessons on gender identity and same-sex marriage.

The government would repeal the sex-ed curriculum, part of the wider health- and physical-education studies, and consult parents on how to update it – fulfilling a campaign promise of Mr. Ford. In the meantime, the Progressive Conservatives are replacing it with a version developed in 1998, which did not include topics such as consent and online bullying.

In recent weeks, many boards have said that important and relevant sex-ed lessons will be included in classroom instruction regardless of the health- and physical-education program in place this fall. The Elementary Teachers’ Federation of Ontario and the Ontario Secondary School Teachers’ Federation, meanwhile, have both said they would defend educators who use the updated curriculum in their classroom.

But Mr. Ford issued a stern warning to those who don’t follow the Ministry of Education’s directive.

“We expect our teachers, principals and school board officials to fulfill their obligations to parents and children when it comes to what our students learn in the classroom,” Mr. Ford said in the release. “We will not tolerate anybody using our children as pawns for grandstanding and political games. And, make no mistake, if we find somebody failing to do their job, we will act.”

The government said it is launching a website for parents to anonymously disclose their worries about the curriculum being taught in their schools. The information will be shared with the Ontario College of Teachers, which licenses, regulates and disciplines almost all instructors in the province.

The government also announced that it is drafting a parents' bill of rights, and will do province-wide consultations on what elements are included.