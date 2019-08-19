 Skip to main content

Canada Ontario government to move ahead with municipal funding cuts for public health, child care in 2020

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices

Ontario government to move ahead with municipal funding cuts for public health, child care in 2020

TORONTO
The Canadian Press
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Ontario will move ahead with its controversial municipal funding cuts for public health and child care next year.

Premier Doug Ford is expected to make the announcement later today at a gathering of municipal leaders in Ottawa.

His office says Ford will announce that the funding changes will go ahead on Jan. 1, 2020.

Story continues below advertisement

The Progressive Conservative government tried to force retroactive funding cuts this year but had to cancel them after municipal leaders complained their annual budgets had already passed.

The new plan will see all municipalities – including Toronto – pay 30 per cent of the public health care costs. Under the initial plan, Toronto would be on the hook for 50 per cent of the cost.

Starting on Jan. 1, 2020, municipalities will also have to pay 20 per cent of the cost of creating new child care spaces, which the province previously fully funded.

Ford is also expected to announce changes to land ambulance funding at the Ottawa gathering.

The Tory government has said the funding cuts are necessary in order to tackle the province’s $11.7-billion deficit.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter