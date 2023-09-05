Open this photo in gallery: Ontario Premier Doug Ford delivers remarks at Lakeshore Collegiate Institute in Toronto, on Aug. 31, 2023.Spencer Colby/The Canadian Press

Ontario Premier Doug Ford says his new housing minister, Paul Calandra, will launch what he calls a “complete review” of the province’s protected Greenbelt, a day after the previous minister, Steve Clark, resigned.

However, Mr. Ford said the review would not affect the progress of current talks between the government officials and the developers planning to build housing on the land removed from the protected area last year in a process that the province’s Auditor-General said last month was “biased” and “favoured certain developers.”

The Premier said his new review would also consider another 700 longstanding requests from developers and municipalities to remove even more land from the Greenbelt. But he said the 15 plots his government has already taken out would have to stand on their “own merits.”

“We’re going to make sure that all properties are reviewed,” Mr. Ford said.

Mr. Ford’s Progressive Conservative government has been dogged by controversy over its move to allow housing on 3,000 hectares of the Greenbelt, protected countryside that surrounds the outer rim of the Greater Toronto Area.

On Monday, Mr. Clark quit, after vowing to stay on despite a report from the province’s Integrity Commissioner that concluded he violated the legislature’s ethics rules by failing to oversee his chief of staff, who the auditor had found drove the Greenbelt process and altered or scrapped criteria to ensure lands suggested by two prominent developers were included.

The Opposition NDP has called for all the removed lands to be returned to the Greenbelt.

More to come