All three of Ontario’s opposition leaders have joined together to ask the province’s auditor-general to investigate the Progressive Conservative government’s move to carve 7,400 acres out of the protected Greenbelt for housing developers.

Incoming Opposition NDP leader Marit Stiles had previously asked Auditor-General Bonnie Lysykto probe the Greenbelt changes, which the government announced in November. The government says the move will allow the construction of up to 50,000 homes and would be balanced by the addition of 9,400 new acres elsewhere to the Greenbelt.

On Thursday, the Ontario NDP released a letter calling for Ms. Lysyk to launch a “value for money” audit as well as assess the “financial and environmental impacts” of the Greenbelt removals, with the plea also signed by interim Ontario Liberal Leader John Fraser and Ontario Green Leader Mike Schreiner.

The Ontario Provincial Police have been interviewing environmental activists and others who have urged it to investigate whether developers who stood to benefit from the changes were tipped off in advance. The force has said it was gathering information in order to decide whether or not to launch an investigation. The groups Democracy Watch and Environmental Defence, as well as the Ontario Liberals, have called for a police probe.

The Globe and Mail and other media outlets have reported that some of the land taken out of the Greenbelt changed hands as recently as September, 2022. Several of the developers that stand to benefit from the changes are large PC donors.

Mr. Schreiner, the Green Leader, has also asked the Ontario Legislature’s Integrity Commissioner to probe whether rules banning MPPs from sharing inside information were broken.

Both Mr. Ford and Municipal Affairs and Housing Minister Steve Clark have said they did not tip developers off about the decision. But when first confronted with questions along these lines in November, Mr. Clark wouldn’t directly answer repeated queries from reporters and opposition MPPs -- until he made a declaration in the Legislature a day later.

The letter released on Thursday argues the Greenbelt changes deliver a windfall to landowners who purchased protected land at deflated prices. And it points in particular to the government’s repeal of the Duffins-Rouge Agricultural Preserve Act, which opened up about 4,500 acres of previous protected land northeast of Toronto for development and accounts for the majority of the Greenbelt lands being removed.

These lands, the letter says, were originally expropriated by the Ontario government decades ago, but were returned to landowners at low prices on the condition that they came with easements protecting them from development in perpetuity. The lands were later incorporated into the protected Greenbelt, when it was created in 2005. Lifting those protections now, the letter says, amounts to a giveaway.

“These easements represented a multi-billion-dollar public investment in Ontario’s natural and agricultural systems by the people of Ontario, who gave up enormous profits when the Ontario government sold these lands at discounted prices on the condition that they forever remain farmland,” the letter reads. “The removal of these easements means these speculative profits will now flow to private landowners, with no compensation to the public.”

The letter calls for a “a value-for-money audit investigating how much public wealth has been transferred to property owners and whether these land transactions are in the public interest.”

The letter also notes that Parks Canada, a federal agency, has raised concerns that removing the Duffins-Rouge lands from protection would cause “irreversible harm” to wildlife and ecosystems in the adjacent Rouge National Urban Park. And it points to concerns raised by hundreds of people in public consultations last year.

The leaders say the decision has a “strong likelihood of negative impacts on the environment” and ask the auditor-general’s office to “investigate the environmental impact of the removal of these Greenbelt lands on agricultural and natural systems.”

In November, the NDP issued a statement estimating that the major landowners in the Duffins-Rouge Agricultural Preserve lands, companies controlled by long-time prominent developers Silvio, Michael and Carlo DeGasperis, would see their holdings spike in value after the decision, resulting in a potential windfall of at least $637-million.