Ontario had $12-billion in contingency funds as COVID-19′s second wave hit, report says

Jeff GrayQueen's Park Reporter
Ontario Premier Doug Ford listens as Minister of Finance Rod Phillips answers questions at Queen's Park in Toronto on Wednesday March 18, 2020.

Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press

Ontario had $12-billion in unspent contingency funds when the second wave of COVID-19 hit this fall, even as schools resumed with larger-than-recommended class sizes and virus testing centres were overwhelmed, according to a report from the province’s independent fiscal watchdog.

In its review of the province’s spending in the second quarter, which ended Sept. 30, the Financial Accountability Office says the money was held as of that date in three funds: one earmarked for COVID-19 health spending; another for pandemic support for employers or individuals; and a general budget contingency fund.

The $12-billion is $2.7-billion more than the $9.3-billion the office said was sitting unspent as of Aug. 24 in an earlier report. That earlier number has since been used regularly by the Opposition NDP, which has accused Premier Doug Ford and his government of “penny pinching” instead of preparing the province’s schools, hospitals, testing labs, contact-tracing systems and long-term care homes for the second wave of COVID-19.

However, some of the money has likely been spent since September on pandemic initiatives. The government has always insisted that most of the money it has earmarked for COVID-19 will be spent before its fiscal year ends next March. Its budget, released last month, includes a record deficit of $38.5-billion for 2020-21 and billions in pandemic spending promises.

Ontario Finance Minister Rod Phillips has defended the use of large contingency funds as a way of allocating money to deal with the pandemic more quickly. His budget plan said that of more than $13-billion in contingency funds originally set aside for the pandemic in this way for 2020-21, the province had $2.6-billion left. He also budgeted for a $2.5-billion general reserve fund. Any leftover cash is to be used to reduce Ontario’s deficit and debt at year’s end.

