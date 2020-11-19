 Skip to main content
Ontario has hit critical mark of 150 COVID-19 patients in its ICUs, hospital association says

TORONTO
The Canadian Press
Premier Doug Ford says Ontario's hospitals are in jeopardy because of increasing COVID-19 case numbers and his government will announce action Friday to address the problem. The Canadian Press

The Ontario Hospital Association says the province has hit the critical mark of 150 COVID-19 patients in its intensive care units.

Earlier this month, medical experts advising the government noted that the figure would mark a point where Ontario hospitals have to begin cancelling surgeries.

The CEO of the hospital association says all regions are reporting increased admissions.

Premier Doug Ford said yesterday that further restrictions are coming in virus hot spots because hospitals are reaching capacity.

Mr. Ford says he expects to announce the new restrictions for Toronto, Peel, and York Region tomorrow.

York Region declared another wedding-related outbreak after nine confirmed and seven probable COVID-19 cases were linked to events in the Township of King.

That comes just days after a different outbreak with 17 confirmed cases linked to two weddings in the region that were attended by many of the same guests.

The health unit says the wedding-related events were held at a private residence on Nov. 6 and 7, and adds that the risk of exposure to those who attended is high.

The department says it has identified attendees as residents from York, Peel Region and Toronto, and it is currently conducting case and contact management for the events.

Meanwhile, Ontario reported 1,210 new cases of COVID-19 today, and 28 new deaths.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says 361 cases are in Peel Region, 346 are in Toronto, and 143 are in York Region.

In the province’s long-term care homes, 619 residents currently have COVID-19 and 15 new deaths have been reported today.

The province says 103 of its 626 long-term care homes are experiencing an outbreak.

And 91 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in public schools, including at least 75 among students.

Those bring the number of schools with a reported case to 680 out of Ontario’s 4,828 publicly funded schools.

Coronavirus information
The Zero Canada Project provides resources to help you manage your health, your finances and your family life as Canada reopens.
