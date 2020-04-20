Ontario has reached its ‘peak’ in COVID-19 pandemic, but long-term care situation getting worse: officials

Open this photo in gallery The Eatonville Care Centre, in Toronto, on April 13, 2020. Fred Lum/The Globe and Mail

Ontario health officials say the province has reached its peak in the COVID-19 pandemic, but the situation in long-term care and group homes is worsening even as spread within the community comes under control.

New projections, released Monday, say Ontario is now expected to have fewer than 20,000 cases of the novel coronavirus, substantially lower than the 80,000 projected by previous models.

“While earlier models predicted a peak in cases in May, public health interventions, including widespread adherence to physical distancing, have accelerated the peak to now,” says a presentation from health officials.

“The sacrifices people are making to stay home and wash their hands are making a difference.” The presentation was delivered Monday by CEO of Ontario Health Matt Anderson; Adalsteinn Brown, Dean of the Dalla Lana School of Public Health at the University of Toronto; and Dr. Barbara Yaffe, associate chief medical officer of health.

If current restrictions continue, officials say Ontario appears to be tracking toward the South Korea model, which is considered a “best case” scenario. The province’s emergency declaration – shuttering non-essential businesses and limiting gatherings to five people – remains in place until at least May 12.

The province’s previous projections, released April 4, showed the COVID-19 epidemic was expected to kill 3,000 to 15,000 people.

The numbers in long-term care homes, however, continue to grow.

Ontario currently has 11,561 cases of COVID-19, and 591 deaths. There are now 127 outbreaks at the province’s 626 long-term care homes, according to official numbers, but some epidemiologists put the number much higher.

There are 1,533 cases in long-term care homes, including 847 staff and 367 residents, according to the data.

“The recent experience in long-term care demonstrates that the disease multiplies rapidly in congregate settings, emphasizing the need for redoubled efforts to restrict spread of COVID-19,” the presentation says.

But Merrillee Fullerton, Minister of Long-Term Care, has rejected calls to take over long-term care facilities, including two of the hardest-hit homes in the province. At Eatonville Care Centre in Toronto and Anson Place Care Centre in Hagersville, at least 54 residents have died and 181 have been made ill by COVID-19.

Ontario recently passed an order limiting long-term care staff to working in one home, but it does not apply to temporary or contract workers. The province also says it is sending in hospital “SWAT” teams to help homes, and increasing testing and support for staff. It says guidelines for personal protective equipment are also being followed.

