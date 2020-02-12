 Skip to main content

Canada

Ontario has resolved a case of the coronavirus, province’s top health official says

The Canadian Press
Dr. David Williams, the chief medical officer of Ontario, takes part in a news conference at Queen's Park, in Toronto, on Jan. 27, 2020.

Cole Burston/Getty Images

Ontario’s chief medical officer of health says the province has resolved a case of the novel coronavirus for the first time.

Dr. David Williams said the patient tested negative for the virus two times in 24 hours and is no longer considered infectious.

The patient was in London, Ont., and had been the province’s third and latest confirmed case of coronavirus.

Two other people with the virus are doing well enough to be out of hospital.

Williams said the risk for Ontarians contracting the coronavirus remains low.

Several hundred Canadians are still under quarantine in Trenton, Ont., after returning from the central Chinese city where the virus originated, and more than 200 are quarantined on a cruise ship docked in Yokohama, Japan.

