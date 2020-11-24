Ontario health care workers detail COVID-19′s devastating toll on working conditions and mental health

Open this photo in gallery A nurse looks in at a COVID-19 patient at Toronto Western Hospital on Oct. 7, 2020. Cole Burston/The Globe and Mail

Ontario’s health care workers say the government has abandoned them in their desperate, anxiety-ridden struggle to cope with COVID-19.

A small-scale study by two researchers released today suggests the workers are burned out and frightened.

Those interviewed - nurses, personal support workers and others - say they still lack personal protective equipment despite the very real risks they face.

To date, COVID-19 has sickened close to 9,000 front-line health-care workers and killed 16.

Still, some say they face reprisals for speaking out over working conditions in hospitals or long-term care homes.

The researchers point out that many of the staff are women with no job security.

Ontario reported 1,009 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, but the provincial government says a technical issue means the figure is an underestimate.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says the issue also means yesterday’s case numbers were an overestimate.

Elliott says today’s figures include 497 new cases in Toronto, 175 in Peel Region and 118 in York Region.

The province also reported 14 new deaths related to the virus.

There are 1,082 more resolved cases and nearly 27,100 tests completed since the last daily report.

Overall, Ontario has reported a total of 106,510 cases, 90,074 of which have been resolved. A total of 3,519 Ontarians have died from COVID-19.

