Ontario health-care workers urge Tories to stop repeal of sex-ed curriculum

Nearly 1,800 health-care workers from across the province are asking the Tory government to stop plans to repeal and replace Ontario’s modernized sex-ed curriculum.
The group of doctors, nurses and social workers signed a petition that was delivered to the provincial legislature today by NDP Leader Andrea Horwath.
Premier Doug Ford had long promised to scrap the sex-ed curriculum updated by his Liberal predecessors, and has said the government will engage in a province-wide consultation to create a new lesson plan.
The government has said teachers will use a 1998 version of the curriculum this fall as those consultations are underway.
The group of health-care workers who signed the petition says repealing the curriculum will put children’s safety and mental health at risk by providing them with outdated information.
In addition to individual workers, groups including the Registered Nurses of Ontario, the Society of Obstetricians and Gynecologists and the Ontario Association of Social Workers have signed the petition.
