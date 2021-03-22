Ontario Health Minister Christine Elliott to receive AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine in bid to ease hesitancy

Open this photo in gallery A nurse prepares the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine at Al-Nozha Hospital in Cairo on March 4, 2021. Nariman El-Mofty/The Associated Press

Ontario Health Minister Christine Elliott says she will take an Oxford-AstraZeneca shot on camera to encourage others to get the vaccine.

Elliott says hesitancy around the life-saving shot is unfortunate.

Reports of blood clots among recipients in Europe had sparked concerns but the European Medicines Agency has since concluded the vaccine did not raise the overall risk of clots.

Elliott says she’s happy to take the dose on camera if it can convince one other person to do so.

Quebec’s health minister was publicly vaccinated with the Oxford-AstraZeneca shot last week.

Elliott’s pledge comes as the province is offering that vaccine to people aged 60 and older in pharmacies in certain regions.

