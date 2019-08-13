 Skip to main content

Canada Ontario high court overturns attempted murder convictions for HIV-positive man

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices

Ontario high court overturns attempted murder convictions for HIV-positive man

Paola Loriggio
Toronto
The Canadian Press
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Ontario’s highest court has overturned three attempted murder convictions for an HIV-positive man accused of trying to infect his sexual partners, citing errors in the trial judge’s instructions to the jury.

In a recent decision, the Court of Appeal for Ontario said the judge overseeing Steven Boone’s case did not properly instruct the jury on the mental state required for a conviction on attempted murder.

It said the judge should have explained Boone could only be found guilty on those counts if jurors believed beyond a reasonable doubt that he intended to kill his sexual partners through his actions or thought their death from AIDS was a “virtually certain consequence” of HIV infection.

Story continues below advertisement

It said prosecutors may decide whether to move ahead with a new trial on those charges, as well as one count of administering a noxious thing – a charge that had been stayed by the trial judge.

However, the court upheld a conviction for aggravated sexual assault that Boone also challenged, as well as stays on two other counts of administering a noxious thing.

Prosecutors alleged Boone set out to infect his partners with HIV by lying about or failing to disclose his status.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter