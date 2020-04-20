 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Journalism Matters
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){console.log("scroll");var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1);

Canada

Register
AdChoices

Ontario high school teachers reach tentative deal

Caroline AlphonsoEducation Reporter
Comments

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Ontario’s high school teachers’ union has reached a tentative deal with the provincial government, the last education union to do so and ending months of job action.

The Ontario Secondary School Teachers’ Federation (OSSTF), which represents 60,000 public high-school teachers and education workers, said on Monday that local leaders would review the deal in the coming days before member ratification votes tentatively planned for May.

“While this tentative agreement does not satisfy all of our concerns, we recognize the current environment we are in and the need for students to have stability once this emergency is over,” president Harvey Bischof said in a statement.

Story continues below advertisement

He added: “These are extraordinary times. When we began negotiations nearly a year ago, no one could have anticipated the situation we face today.”

Schools across the province are closed until at least May 4 in a bid to limit the spread of COVID-19, although Premier Doug Ford has indicated that the shutdown would be extended.

Details of OSSTF’s tentative deal were not immediately revealed, but a source said it was similar to one ratified earlier this month by the Catholic teachers’ union. That deal included one per cent annual salary increases, averages class sizes in high school of 23 students, up from the previous average of 22, and two mandatory online learning courses with an opt-out policy for families.

Education Minister Stephen Lecce said in a statement on Monday that the government’s goal was to ensure students “develop the skills they need to succeed in the classroom and in the jobs of the future.”

“That is exactly what we have done by reaching deals with every education union in this province,” he said.

Prior to schools being closed, all four of the main teachers union had been engaged in job action as tensions with the government rose. The unions recently renewed talks with the government and school trustees associations.

Last month, Mr. Lecce announced changes to the province’s proposals. Among them, he said his government made a commitment to maintain full-day kindergarten and fund supports for special education and other learning needs negotiated in a previous contract.

Story continues below advertisement

The government also softened its stand on increasing average class sizes in high school, reducing it to 23 for the length of the contract. Previously, the government had set a goal of 28 and then 25, which would have led to thousands of fewer teachers over four years.

The current average is 22.9.

Further, Mr. Lecce said parents could meet with school guidance counsellors to opt their children out of two online courses that are required to graduate from high school. The province had initially planned to have four online courses.

As part of the new offer, the government said it would require unions to comply with its wage cap legislation, meant to limit public-sector pay increases to 1 per cent, and wants concessions on a seniority-based hiring regulation.

Teachers and education workers had been without a contract since the end of August.

The issues for the various unions included class-size increases in high school, mandatory online courses for high-school students, benefits and a hiring regulation that gives supply teachers with more seniority an edge in being chosen for long-term occasional and permanent teaching positions.

Story continues below advertisement

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

In the interests of public health and safety, our coronavirus news articles are free for anyone to access. However, The Globe depends on subscription revenue to support our journalism. If you are able, please subscribe to globeandmail.com. If you are already a subscriber, thank you for your support.

Your subscription helps The Globe and Mail provide readers with critical news at a critical time. Thank you for your continued support. We also hope you will share important coronavirus news articles with your friends and family. In the interest of public health and safety, all our coronavirus news articles are free for anyone to access.

Related topics

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies