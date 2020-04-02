 Skip to main content
Ontario high school teachers to resume bargaining for first time since December

Toronto
The Associated Press
Justin Dunlop, a child youth worker at York Humber High School, waves a huge banner as hundreds of members of the Ontario Secondary School Teachers' Federation (OSSTF) picket outside the head quarters of the TDSB at 5050 Yonge St. on Dec. 4, 2019.

Fred Lum/The Globe and Mail

Ontario’s high school teachers are set to bargain with the province Thursday for the first time since December.

The Ontario Secondary School Teachers’ Federation is the only one of the four major teachers’ unions without a contract deal.

A spokeswoman for Education Minister Stephen Lecce says the negotiations will be conducted via teleconference.

The union representing the province’s 12,000 French-language teachers reached a tentative deal Tuesday with the government.

Memos obtained by The Canadian Press show that the Elementary Teachers’ Federation of Ontario and the Ontario English Catholic Teachers’ Association secured annual wage increases of one per cent and benefits increases of four per cent.

Before the deals were struck, Lecce had almost entirely backed down on large increases to secondary class sizes after months of contentious negotiations and strikes.

