 Skip to main content

Ontario hits another record with 1,924 new COVID-19 cases

The Canadian Press
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Ontario Health Minister Christine Elliott attends a COVID-19 vaccine distribution task force meeting at the Queen's Park, in Toronto, Dec. 4, 2020.

Chris Young/The Canadian Press

Ontario has reached a record high of new COVID-19 infections for the second consecutive day.

The province logged 1,924 new cases in the past 24 hours, pushing above the 1,859 case record hit a day earlier.

The province is also reporting 15 new deaths linked to the virus.

Story continues below advertisement

Health Minister Christine Elliott says Toronto had the highest number of new cases at 504, while Peel logged 463 and York Region saw 198.

There are 1,574 more resolved cases, while the number of active cases rose to 19,318, an increase of more than 4,000 cases from Saturday’s figures.

The number of patients in the province’s hospitals decreased to 701, with 204 in intensive care.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies