Ontario hits record daily high with 2,447 new COVID-19 cases

Ontario is reporting a record high of 2,447 new COVID-19 cases today.

The province’s previous daily high was 2,432 infections reported on Dec. 17.

The province is also reporting 49 more deaths linked to the virus today.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says there are 646 new cases in Toronto, 502 in Peel Region, 263 in York Region and 173 in Windsor-Essex County.

Elliott says nearly 64,600 tests were completed since the last daily update.

FIRE SERVICES OUTBREAK

The City of Mississauga, Ont., has confirmed a COVID-19 outbreak among Fire and Emergency Services staff.

The city says 11 firefighters and staff have tested positive for COVID-19.

An additional 36 staff have been told to self-isolate and the city says the outbreak has impacted four fire stations.

Acting Fire Chief Nancy Macdonald-Duncan says crews will be adjusted with firefighters from other stations.

The city says its fire stations are not open to the public and staff wear full protective equipment during calls.

Peel Public Health is working with the city to notify impacted staff and ensure protocols are being followed.

