Ontario homeowner fined after birthday party is linked to 11 COVID-19 cases

An Ontario homeowner has been ordered to pay $880 for hosting a birthday party that violated COVID-19 rules and has since been linked to 11 cases.

York Region Public Health has issued a public notice about the party that was allegedly attended by 22 people in Vaughan on Dec. 6.

Gatherings were limited to five people at the time under provincial orders, and the health unit says 11 people have since tested positive for the virus.

The infected people range in age from three to 54, with nine in York Region and two in Toronto.

A health inspector ticketed the homeowner Thursday for violating the Reopening Ontario Act, carrying a fine of $750 and a $130 surcharge.

The health unit says attendees who stayed outside are considered low-risk and those deemed high-risk are advised to isolate and monitor for symptoms until Dec. 21.

