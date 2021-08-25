 Skip to main content
Canada

Ontario hospital association renews calls for vaccinations as COVID-19 hospitalizations rise

The Canadian Press
Dr. Kieran Moore speaks with the media at the Invista Centre in Kingston, Ont., on Mar. 1.

Lars Hagberg/The Canadian Press

Ontario’s hospital association is renewing its calls for broader COVID-19 vaccination as hospitalizations and intensive care admissions due to the virus rise.

The number of people in intensive care as a result of COVID-19 has surpassed 150, a level at which the province last year said it would have to start cutting back on surgeries.

On Tuesday, Ontario’s top doctor, Dr. Kieran Moore, said the province currently has the capacity to care for those in intensive care, but will closely monitor what he considers a “key marker” of the pandemic situation.

In a statement issued today, the head of the Ontario Hospital Association says increasing the vaccination rate will help reduce the burden on hospitals and minimize any further disruption to non-COVID services.

Anthony Dale notes more 90 per cent of COVID-19 patients in intensive care and more than 80 per cent of those hospitalized but not in an ICU are not fully vaccinated with two doses.

He notes uptake of vaccinations has also “slowed significantly” recently even as case counts increase.

This content appears as provided to The Globe by the originating wire service. It has not been edited by Globe staff.

Report an error
