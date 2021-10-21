The Ontario Hospital Association said 120 of its 140 member hospitals, employing a total of 166,000 full-time staff had all agreed the provincial government should mandate COVID-19 vaccines for all hospital workers in the province.Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press

The Ontario Hospital Association says 120 of the province’s hospitals have agreed that the provincial government needs to mandate COVID-19 vaccines for the entire sector’s employees.

The OHA says it held a meeting of its members last week to respond to the letter Ontario Premier Doug Ford sent out asking health care organizations for input on the idea of mandatory vaccinations while raising the spectre of staff shortages if the unvaccinated were forced off the job.

In a response to the Premier released on Thursday, the OHA said 120 of its 140 member hospitals, employing a total of 166,000 full-time staff – accounting for 94 per cent of hospital workers in Ontario – had all agreed in a video conference that a “provincial directive” is needed to ensure the entire sector gets the jab.

“Far too many health care workers remain unvaccinated or partially vaccinated, posing a significant and ongoing patient safety risk,” the OHA letter reads.

Ontario has already made vaccinations mandatory for staff in long-term care homes, and is facing increasing pressure to bring in similar measures for the rest of the health care system. The province’s independent COVID-19 Science Advisory Table also called for mandatory vaccinations for health care workers this week.

Does my province have COVID-19 vaccine passports, mandates or public restrictions? The rules across Canada

Some hospitals, including Toronto’s University Health Network and SickKids, have made vaccinations mandatory on their own. The OHA says 81 per cent of hospitals that responded to an October survey reported vaccination rates of more than 90 per cent, up considerably from just a month earlier. The OHA letter also points out that hospital workers are already required to show immunity to other communicable diseases such as measles, mumps, rubella and tuberculosis.

The hospital association’s letter also addresses concerns about staff shortages, saying that health care workers worried about working alongside the unvaccinated are “threatening to leave if we cannot protect them.” It says outbreaks can shut entire units for weeks and force staff into isolation, creating unpredictable disruptions. Plus, patients can ask that only vaccinated individuals treat them and, the letter warns, allowing the unvaccinated to offer health care poses “inherent risks and increased liability considerations.”

In other pandemic news, Mr. Ford’s government was set to announce a long-awaited plan on Friday that is expected to include a timeline for lifting the remaining capacity restrictions on restaurants. The restaurant industry reacted with anger earlier this month when the government allowed large venues, such as the home of the Toronto Maple Leafs, to operate at full capacity.

The reopening plan, expected to cover the next three to six months, will also lay out a potential date for when the province might wind down its newly launched vaccine-certificate system. The rules, which require proof-of-vaccination at restaurants, bars, sports venues, theatres and other businesses considered high risk for COVID-19, went into effect Sept. 22. A digital system, with a smartphone app and QR-code bearing vaccine passports, was unveiled last week.

Cabinet met to discuss the reopening plan on Thursday. The restaurant industry was invited to a briefing on the plans set for Friday morning, before an announcement expected later the same day.

It was unclear when the Ford government would announce its intentions on any new mandatory vaccine policies. Last week, Mr. Ford asked various health care organizations to provide their input by Tuesday. The Premier said then that about 15 per cent of hospital workers, representing tens of thousands of people, remained unvaccinated, and that he was concerned about the impact of a mandatory policy on rural and remote hospitals, where staffing shortages could be more acute. Recent decisions by Quebec to delay its mandatory vaccine policy and by B.C. to soften its rules for long-term care workers have also given the Ontario government pause.

The OHA says it is recommending that any provincial directive still allow individual hospitals to make decisions on timing and consequences for those who do not comply, such as unpaid leaves or firing. It also says the Chief Medical Officer of Health should review the efforts of all hospitals by Jan. 15, 2022, to determine whether more action is necessary.

In the Legislature this week, MPPs faced off over a private member’s bill from Liberal MPP John Fraser calling for mandatory vaccinations in health care and education. In an attempt to undermine the Liberals’ argument, the PC government released an e-mail from Thunder Bay-Superior North Liberal MPP Michael Gravelle asking the government to accommodate a personal support worker in a long-term care home who was refusing vaccination. The Liberals said the appeal was wrong and Mr. Gravelle issued a statement apologizing for the letter.

Both Liberal Leader Steven Del Duca and Opposition NDP Leader Andrea Horwath have accused Mr. Ford of pandering to anti-vaccine extremists.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.