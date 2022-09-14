The Ontario government announced new legislation on Wednesday that could force elderly patients into long-term care facilities they don't choose, and charge those who don't comply $400-per-day.Fred Lum/the Globe and Mail

Ontario hospitals will be able to temporarily enroll patients awaiting long-term care homes into facilities they did not choose within a 70-kilometre radius in southern Ontario – and a 150-kilometre radius in Northern Ontario – while charging those who refuse to leave a $400-a-day fee.

The details are contained in new regulations the government released on Wednesday that are meant to give force to the province’s recently fast-tracked legislation, Bill 7, which Ontario says is needed to move patients whose doctors say no longer need hospital care into long-term care more quickly to ease pressure on Ontario’s overcrowded hospitals.

Opposition politicians and advocates for the elderly have warned the changes amount to threatening frail, elderly people with large fines in order to force them into substandard long-term care homes too far from their loved ones. Critics have also warned about the use of existing powers allowing hospitals to bill patients who refuse to leave charges of up to $1,800 a day – a figure the Premier recently called “absolutely ridiculous.”

Health Minister Sylvia Jones and Long-Term Care Minister Paul Calandra announced the details at a news conference at Queen’s Park on Wednesday afternoon, after the Legislature met for an hour to hear tributes to the Queen. The changes to hospital powers are expected to take effect Sept. 21, with the $400-a-day fee enacted as of Nov. 20.

In a joint statement released before they took questions from reporters, the ministers said the policy will be “implemented compassionately” and that it “frees up hospital beds so that people waiting for surgeries can get them sooner; it eases pressures on crowded emergency departments by admitting patients sooner.” Other provinces, the statement reads, have had this kind of policy in place for decades.

The statement says patients moved this way will remain on waiting lists for their preferred home. The government says long-term care is a better setting for most such patients than a hospital bed, as nursing homes have recreation and social activities. The statement also says regulations and “guidance” to hospitals will “keep them to home and respect religious, ethnic and language preferences.” Couples will be kept together, the statement says.

The maximum distances in the regulations are “based on input we received from the sector and provide hospitals with the options needed for this policy to be effective.”

