 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Support quality journalism
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24weeks
Start today
Start Today
The Globe and Mail
Support quality journalism
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Globe and Mail website displayed on various devices
Just$1.99
per week
for the first 24weeks

Start today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){console.log("scroll");var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1);

Canada

Register
AdChoices

Ontario imposes further restrictions in bid to slow coronavirus spread as newly released projections show up to 15,000 deaths

Laura StoneQueen's Park Reporter
Jeff GrayQueen's Park Reporter
Comments

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Roofers wear face masks for protection while working on a three-storey house in Toronto on Friday, April 3, 2020. Doug Ford announced Friday that his government is shutting down construction for non-critical infrastructure projects for at least two weeks.

Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press

Ontario Premier Doug Ford announced the shutdown of most industrial construction sites and more non-essential businesses on Friday while pleading with Ontarians to stop gathering in groups, as health officials warned the COVID-19 epidemic was expected to kill 3,000 to 15,000 people in the province.

After the release of what he called stark and sobering figures, Mr. Ford cited the projection that 80,000 could get sick and 1,600 could die in April alone and urged the province’s residents to stop defying public-health orders in order to stop the novel coronavirus’s spread and save more lives.

“We all have to ask ourselves, what is the cost of a life? Is a life worth a picnic in a park? Is a life worth going to the beach? Is a life worth having a few cold ones with your buddies in the basement?" the Premier asked. "The answer is no.”

Story continues below advertisement

The numbers, released on Friday with Mr. Ford saying Ontarians needed to see the same data as he was allowed to see, consist of mathematical modelling of the projected deadly impact of the virus in Ontario, based on its progress in other countries. The projections suggest that without any of the public-health measures the province has enacted, such as school and workplace shutdowns, 100,000 Ontarians would have died from COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus.

And with public-health officials saying deaths could be further minimized with stricter measures, Mr. Ford announced Friday that his government has further whittled down the list of essential workplaces in the province, shutting down construction for non-critical infrastructure projects for at least two weeks.

As of Saturday at 11:59 p.m. in Ontario, all industrial construction except critical infrastructure projects, such as hospitals and transit, must be halted, and no new residential construction will be allowed to begin, Mr. Ford said.

The Premier said he made the decision after seeing the latest data from health experts. “We have to make sure that we shut down every possible industrial, commercial site that we can ... to make sure that we protect as many front-line people as possible.”

But he said critical projects, including sewers, water infrastructure, hospitals and public transit, must continue, adding the province has hired 60 new inspectors to survey construction sites. He said 45,000 families have houses under construction, and can’t be left without a place to live.

Other changes include: closing cannabis stores and moving sales to online-only; making hardware stores, pet and animal supply stores, office supply stores and safety supply stores curbside pick-up and delivery only; further limiting veterinary services and research services.

Mr. Ford said the province has already shut down the “vast majority” of the economy, as well as schools until at least May 4. But he said “everything is on the table,” and he’ll continue to listen to the advice of health professionals.

Story continues below advertisement

“We have to make sure we have food on people’s tables. We do need certain areas to stay open,” he said.

Residential developments that were already under way, such as condos and large office complexes that include new condos or apartments, will be allowed to continue, as will other construction on what the province deems critical, including refineries and petrochemical plants and roads and bridges.

Gerard McCabe, managing director with Turner & Townsend, said his construction consultancy has about 100 projects under way in Ontario and estimates between 10 to 20 of them may be put on hold. That includes the renovation of the historic Massey Hall concert venue in Toronto.

He said it would take time for developers to secure construction sites. “You can’t just walk away from the project. All of those sites have to [be] made safe,” he said.

There are more than 2,000 construction sites across the province, the majority of which are in the Greater Toronto Area and include an unprecedented number of new condo and apartment units.

The Building Industry and Land Development Association, an industry group which represents 1,500 home builders and land developers in the GTA, applauded the narrow restrictions and said they will help stop the spread of COVID-19 and allow the completion of new homes.

Story continues below advertisement

Meanwhile, Ontario reported that, as of Thursday, there were 462 new cases of COVID-19 across the province, for a total of 3,255 with 67 deaths.

The release of Ontario’s modelling for death and infection projections came after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Ottawa would only offer similar national projections in the coming days, once it could provide “robust” modelling based on data received from the provinces. Mr. Ford has said this week that releasing his province’s projections could cause panic, but reversed his position on Thursday and promised to unveil the numbers.

Asked about Ontario’s projections earlier on Friday, Mr. Trudeau said he had seen the province’s numbers.

“We know that this is a very difficult situation for Canadians, there are some very challenging projections out there that will emphasize how important it is for all of us to do our part, to stay home,” Mr. Trudeau said.

With a report from Rachelle Younglai in Toronto

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

In the interests of public health and safety, our coronavirus news articles are free for anyone to access. However, The Globe depends on subscription revenue to support our journalism. If you are able, please subscribe to globeandmail.com. If you are already a subscriber, thank you for your support.

Your subscription helps The Globe and Mail provide readers with critical news at a critical time. Thank you for your continued support. We also hope you will share important coronavirus news articles with your friends and family. In the interest of public health and safety, all our coronavirus news articles are free for anyone to access.

Related topics

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies