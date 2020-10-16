Ontario imposes stricter COVID-19 measures on York Region as cases surge

Open this photo in gallery Ontario Premier Doug Ford speaks during a news conference at Queen's Park, in Toronto, on May 26, 2020. Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press

Ontario is imposing stricter COVID-19 measures on York Region as cases there surge.

Premier Doug Ford says the region will be moved back into a modified Stage 2 of the province’s pandemic plan, which bars indoor service in restaurants and closes gyms, among other things.

The tighter measures take effect Monday and will be in place for 28 days.

The premier’s announcement comes a week after Toronto, Peel Region and Ottawa were placed under similar restrictions amid rising cases.

Ontario is reporting 712 new cases of COVID-19 today, along with nine new deaths related to the novel coronavirus.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says 213 of the new cases are in Toronto, 135 are in Peel Region, 108 are in Ottawa and 62 are in York Region.

The province now has a total of 62,908 cases of COVID-19, including 54,004 that are considered resolved and 3,031 deaths.

