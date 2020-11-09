 Skip to main content
Ontario reports 1,242 new COVID-19 cases as province increases virus response in Peel Region

The Canadian Press
Open this photo in gallery

People lineup at a drive-through COVID-19 testing facility at Credit Valley Hospital, in Mississauga, Ont., on Sept. 18, 2020.

CARLOS OSORIO/Reuters

Ontario is reporting 1,242 new cases of COVID-19 today, and 12 deaths related to the virus.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says there are 483 new cases in Toronto, 279 in Peel Region, 107 in York Region, 74 in Ottawa and 57 in Hamilton.

The province says there are 84 people in intensive care, with 54 on ventilators.

More than 28,400 tests have been completed since the last daily update.

The latest figures come as the province says it is increasing testing, contact tracing, and hospital resources in Peel Region as COVID-19 rates surge in the area.

Elliott says three new testing centres and a mobile testing unit will be established in Brampton, Ont., to address increasing virus numbers in that city.

Elliott says the province is also providing 70 more contact tracers to the region’s health unit, and funding for 234 additional hospital beds.

Peel Region is currently the only one in the red category of the province’s new COVID-19 restrictions system, meaning indoor capacity at local restaurants and gyms is capped at 10 people, among other things.

But Peel’s medical officer of health Dr. Lawrence Loh said Saturday that stricter measures were needed and called on residents to limit contacts to members of their household and essential supports.

Countries around the world are working on a coronavirus vaccine, including right here in Canada. Globe and Mail science reporter Ivan Semeniuk discussed the timeline and challenges in developing COVID-19 vaccines during a facebook live. The Globe and Mail

