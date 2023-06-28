Open this photo in gallery: People take part in a vigil at the Women's Monument in Petawawa, Ont., on June 28, 2022, following the jury's release of recommendations in the inquest into the 2015 deaths of Nathalie Warmerdam, Carol Culleton and Anastasia Kuzykin.Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press

The Ontario government has rejected a recommendation from a coroner’s jury to declare intimate partner violence an epidemic.

Declaring an epidemic was the first of 86 action items put forward by the coroner’s jury following a three-week inquest last summer into the murders of Carol Culleton, Nathalie Warmerdam and Anastasia Kuzyk in Renfrew County.

The three women were killed at their homes by a mutual ex-partner on a shooting rampage across the Ottawa Valley on Sept. 22, 2015.

In a letter to the province’s chief coroner this week, officials argued the term epidemic is used for the spread of disease – adding that, “in this regard, intimate partner violence (IPV) would not be considered an epidemic as it is not an infectious or communicable disease.” The letter was signed by six deputy ministers and deputy attorneys-general.

The province also rejected a recommendation to create a committee to ensure the recommendations are “comprehensively considered, and any responses are fully reported and published.” Lawyers and anti-violence experts involved with the inquest said this recommendation would be an important accountability mechanism.

Though inquest recommendations are non-binding, they were hailed by experts last year as a “gift of solutions” to prevent similar tragedies in the future. Of the 86 recommendations, 68 were directed at the province.

The government accepted the vast majority of the recommendations, though Erin Lee, the executive director of the Lanark County Interval House, a shelter for women and children fleeing violence, noted previously that in some cases the government cites policies or programs that were already in place– rather than future commitments.

The inquest jury heard the killer had a long history of violence against these three women and others. He had been deemed high-risk in multiple assessments, was well known to local police, and was on probation at the time of the murders. Despite that, he flouted court orders without consequence, continuing to own weapons and skipping the group counselling program he was mandated to attend.