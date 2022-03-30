Houses under construction in Toronto on June 26, 2015.GRAEME ROY/The Canadian Press

Ontario Municipal Affairs Minister Steve Clark is introducing a series of changes meant to speed up the municipal planning process in order to boost the province’s supply of housing, as real-estate prices continue to surge to dizzying heights and a spring election looms.

Mr. Clark introduced a bill in the legislature on Wednesday that is meant to be a response to the province’s recent Housing Affordability Task Force, a panel of industry experts that called for sweeping changes to the planning process in order build more housing more quickly as the province’s real estate market continues to skyrocket.

Among the proposals outlined by ministry staff in a technical briefing Wednesday are provisions to ensure that municipal staff, not elected councils, oversee the detailed “site plan control” process for development projects, which involves sorting out landscaping, walkways or parking. Municipalities will also be forced to refund developer fees if they miss deadlines for approvals. New rules, yet to be drafted, would also limit their authority when approving plans of subdivision. The changes are all aimed at reducing wait times for municipal approvals to build housing that the industry says range from nine months to two years.

However, Mr. Clark has backed away from immediately implementing one of the task force’s most radical suggestions: a call to disallow municipalities from using zoning rules to reserve wide swaths of the province’s cities for only single-family, detached homes. The proposed legislation followed consultations with municipalities and comes as the government prepares to wage a spring election campaign, and a move to ban single-family zoning had been expected to generate opposition from municipalities and homeowners.

In slides distributed to reporters for Wednesday’s technical briefing, the government says the task force’s report is its “long-term housing roadmap” and that it is “committed to implementing the Task Force’s recommendations with a housing supply action plan every year over four years, starting in 2022-23, with policies and tools that support multi-generational homes and missing middle housing.”

The bill introduced on Wednesday also includes a new process for municipalities to request provincial government approval to fast-track community infrastructure or housing projects – a process that is meant to replace the government’s current controversial practice of issuing what are known as ministerial zoning orders, or MZOs.

The government says this new “Community Infrastructure and Housing Accelerator” could be used to speed up things like hospitals and community centres, “while increasing transparency and accountability. “ This provision will not be able to be used in the province’s protected Greenbelt, where Mr. Clark has also pledged not to use MZOs.

Critics have seized on the government’s frequent use of MZOs to approve projects – including those that violate environmental rules – and insulate them from appeals at the province’s land tribunal. These approvals have often been granted to large developers who are also PC Party donors, and in some cases, the government has had to withdraw them after local outcry.

The government says the new process will require municipalities to consult the public on these projects, make the request and any resulting order public. The minister of municipal affairs and housing will also be able to impose conditions on the project.

The bill would also amend the province’s building code to allow for 12-storey wood timber buildings, something proponents say is a more environmentally-friendly alternative to concrete and steel.

Just Tuesday, the government announced another move aimed at cooling the red-hot housing market, saying it would extend a speculation tax in place for foreign property buyers in much of central southern Ontario to the entire province, and raise it to 20 per cent from 15 per cent. Under the previous rules, just the Greater Golden Horseshoe Area, which includes Toronto and other heavily populated regions in Southern Ontario, was covered. The move brings Ontario’s policies closer to those of British Columbia, which has had a higher foreign-buyers tax for years.

Since being elected in 2018, Ontario’s Progressive Conservative government has made getting more housing built a regular drumbeat and made a series of major changes to the province’s planning regime. Mr. Clark points to recent housing starts, the highest in decades, and increasing numbers of rental housing construction as proof his strategy is working.

But opposition critics and environmentalists have said that too many of the policy changes, which included loosening density requirements and making municipalities designate more farmland for development, have favoured companies looking to build low-density sprawl outside Toronto.

In February, the government’s housing affordability task force, chaired by Jake Lawrence, the Bank of Nova Scotia’s CEO and group head of global banking and markets, issued a set of sweeping recommendations for changes to the planning process and said the province needs to commit to building 1.5 million new homes over the next 10 years.

The report said the government should declare that up to four units, with up to four storeys, be allowed “as of right” - automatically without rezoning - doing away with local rules that now mandate just single-family homes. It also called for the legalization of rooming houses and the end of parking-spot requirements for developments in municipalities of 50,000 people or more.

At the time, Mr. Clark said he hoped to have a “bold plan” before the legislature before the spring election. He said he was considering all of the committee’s ideas, including ending single-family zoning.

