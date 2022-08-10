Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing Steve Clark answers questions after an announcement in the Ontario Legislature in Toronto in 2020.Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press

The mayors of Toronto and Ottawa would have the authority to veto budget decisions and bylaws that contradict a provincial priority under new “strong mayor” powers introduced by the Ontario government Wednesday.

Tabling the “Strong Mayors, Building Homes Act” legislation, Municipal Affairs and Housing Minister Steve Clark said, if passed, the new powers would support the province’s commitment to accelerate the construction of homes in those cities. The province’s goal is to build 1.5 million new homes across the province in the next 10 years.

“The bill would support additional decision-making to help our municipal partners cut through red tape and speed up development timelines,” Mr. Clark said.

But the legislation doesn’t only apply to municipal decisions on zoning or other housing-related regulations.

Under the proposed changes, building the annual budget would become a responsibility of the two mayors and no longer be a task for the entire councils. City staff could still be delegated to prepare the budget, under the authority of the mayor. Once tabled, councillors would have a prescribed amount of time – not yet disclosed – to pass amendments.

But any amendment can be overruled by the mayor with use of the veto power. The veto authority would also be applicable to bylaws that the mayors deem “could interfere with a provincial priority.” These priorities will be laid out through regulations and can be amended, the ministry said in a presentation to media.

Council may overturn a veto decision by two-thirds majority vote. There will also be an oversight mechanism for the province if it is found mayors are misusing the veto power.

To veto a bylaw, mayors would have to give notice within two days of council approving the bylaw and provide a written rationale. A council vote on overruling the veto would need to be held within 21 days.

The two mayors would also have the authority to hire and fire department heads, appoint a Chief Administrative Officer and appoint the chairs of committees.

Strong mayor powers are common in the United States, where the heads of council have more authorities over appointments to boards and committees and other decisions. Last month, Premier Doug Ford said these powers will be given a trial run in Toronto and Ottawa and could be expanded to other large cities in the future.

Mr. Clark planned to hold a media availability Wednesday afternoon to address the purpose of the new legislation.

If passed, the proposed changes would take effect Nov. 15, which is the start of the new council term following the October municipal elections.

