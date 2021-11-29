Passengers wait to be tested at Toronto's Pearson airport on Feb. 15, 2021. On Monday, Kieran Moore, Ontario’s chief medical officer of health, called on the federal government to require all incoming travellers to be tested for the Omicron variant of COVID-19.CARLOS OSORIO/Reuters

Ontario’s chief medical officer of health said the province’s first two positive cases of the Omicron variant were detected after random testing at the Montreal airport when they first arrived in Canada and that four additional cases are being investigated. Dr. Kieran Moore said Monday the federal government needs to implement mandatory testing for all incoming travellers – not just those from southern Africa – to help Canada respond to this new threat,

The four other individuals in Ontario - two in Ottawa and two in Hamilton - are awaiting results of whole genome sequencing to determine if they also have the Omicron variant, Dr. Moore said in a briefing on Monday. The province and federal government are working to contact a total of 375 people who arrived in the province in the past two weeks from seven African countries that have reported Omicron activity.

Dr. Moore said Ontario is also working on a plan to accelerate booster doses to certain at-risk groups in the province and expects an announcement later this week.

“You can anticipate potential acceleration of our third dose strategy,” Dr. Moore said.

Currently, only some individuals, such as those 70 and older and those with certain immune-compromising conditions, such as those undergoing treatment for solid tumours, are eligible for boosters. Some infectious disease physicians say eligibility should have been expanded weeks ago to include more seniors and more vulnerable groups, such as dialysis patients.

The Omicron variant has caused alarm around the world in recent days because there are reports it could be more transmissible than Delta and could evade some protection offered by available vaccines. Scientists don’t yet have answers to these questions, but hope to know more in the coming days.

In response to the news of the variant, the federal government announced last week that foreign nationals from seven Southern Africa countries won’t be permitted entry into Canada. Canadian citizens, permanent residents and people with status under the Indian Act will have to undergo testing, screening and quarantine.

But many experts say the travel restrictions are discriminatory, as the variant has been identified in numerous other countries, including the United Kingdom and Belgium, and that officials should instead focus on rolling out booster shots and reducing capacity for indoor gatherings.

Dr. Moore said he doesn’t anticipate sending Ontario back into a lockdown, but that officials will monitor the situation closely to determine if changes are necessary.

Dr. Moore said Ontario will also be looking to expand the use of COVID-19 treatments, such as monoclonal antibodies, to help reduce severe illness in unvaccinated individuals. Ontario currently has a pilot program in Hamilton to look at the use of monoclonal antibodies in unvaccinated patients. But those therapies remain unavailable in northern Ontario regions, which have the highest case rate in the province.

