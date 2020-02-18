 Skip to main content

Canada

Ontario investigating licence plate defect weeks after new decals were released

TORONTO
The Canadian Press
Lisa Thompson is sworn in as her new role as Ontario's Minster of Government and Consumer Services, at Queen's Park, in Toronto, in a June 20, 2019, file photo. Thompson’s office says the province is looking into complaints about the new licence plates which were just introduced weeks ago.

Tijana Martin/The Canadian Press

Ontario is investigating complaints that its new licence plates have a defect which makes them difficult to read in low light.

Consumer Services Minister Lisa Thompson’s office says the province is looking into complaints about the new plates which were just introduced weeks ago.

The problem was first raised over the weekend on social media by an off-duty Kingston police officer who posted a picture of an unreadable plate in a well-lit parking lot at night.

The province announced the new plates last year, saying they would replace an earlier version plagued by a defect that saw them peel and become unreadable.

Thompson’s office says the new plates were tested under multiple visibility conditions and were successfully read.

The government says it takes the feedback from drivers and law enforcement officials seriously and is investigating the complaints.

