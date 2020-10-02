Ontario issues new restrictions for bars, restaurants, gyms in COVID-19 hot spots; ‘pauses’ social circles

Open this photo in gallery Ontario Premier Doug Ford, left, fist bumps an employee as he tours a warehouse where they ship personal protective equipment in Milton, Ont., on Sept. 30, 2020. Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press

Ontario is imposing new restrictions in restaurants, bars, banquet halls and gyms in Toronto, Peel Region and Ottawa, as well as implementing a provincial mandatory masking policy in workplaces, as COVID-19 cases and testing backlogs reached record highs Friday.

Premier Doug Ford announced that in the three hot-spot regions, as of Saturday at 12:01 a.m., restaurants, bars and nightclubs will be capped at 100 patrons, with only six people allowed at a table, and stricter contact tracing requirements. The new directives emulate measures already adopted by Toronto city council, but don’t go as far. Group fitness classes will be capped at 10, with only 50 people allowed in a gym. Banquet halls will also be capped at 50 people.

“My friends, this is serious,” the Premier said Friday at his daily address at Queen’s Park. “We have to offer our full support and every power possible to help our health care sector fight this second wave.”

Although the government has previously left masking policies to municipalities, Mr. Ford said face coverings will now be mandatory across the province and in workplaces or indoor settings where physical distancing is not possible, with exceptions for those with conditions that prevent them from masking. The province’s 153 assessment centres, where the public can go for tests, will be by appointment only starting next week, Mr. Ford said, and no longer accepting walk-ins as of Sunday.

The government also said the concept of 10-person social circles is now “paused,” recommending that people only socialize with those in their household, although those who live alone are encouraged to gather with only one other household.

This week, Ontario released new projections showing the province could have 1,000 new COVID-19 cases a day by mid-October – a finding the Premier labelled a “wake-up call.”

Ontario on Friday reported a record-high 732 new cases of COVID-19, with more than 40,000 tests completed. There were 323 cases in Toronto, 141 in Ottawa and 111 in Peel, with almost 60 per cent of cases occurring in people under 40. There were also 76 deaths reported, but the government said 74 were from a reporting backlog from spring and summer.

The testing backlog – which was more than 80,000 on Thursday – grew to more than 90,000 on Friday.

Ottawa Public Health said in a series of tweets on Friday that the “health care system is in crisis.”

“Labs are working beyond capacity causing dangerous backlogs, which affects our contact tracing and case management. Hospitals are nearing capacity, and we’re seeing more outbreaks in LTC homes. Our system can’t handle much more of this,” the health authority said.

The Registered Nurses Association of Ontario was the latest body of health care professionals to demand tighter restrictions. CEO Doris Grinspun called on the province to shut down bars and inside table service in restaurants, as well as close gyms and places of worship.

“Urgent action is needed to prevent a full lockdown later on. This is something we have implored government officials to do, but their actions are timid and ineffective,” Ms. Grinspun said in a statement Friday.

Ontario had already lowered the size of social gatherings in Ottawa, Toronto and Peel, to 10 people inside and 25 people outside, a change from the previous limit of 50 people inside and 100 outside. But the changes apply only to private residences or recreational areas such as parks, not in businesses or event spaces.

The government has also limited alcohol sales at bars and restaurants across the province and required the establishments to close by midnight, and closed all strip clubs.

