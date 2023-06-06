An Ontario Superior Court judge has ruled that the murder of a Toronto massage parlour employee amounted to an act of terrorism.

Crown prosecutor Lisa Mathews says Justice Suhail Akhtar ruled Tuesday that the attack linked to so-called “incel” ideology is considered “terrorist activity” for sentencing purposes.

She says it is believed to be the first time in Canada that a court has made a finding of incel-motivated terrorist activity.

Terror charges were laid against a then-17-year-old boy after a February, 2020 stabbing attack at a massage parlour in north Toronto resulted in the death of 24-year-old Ashley Noelle Arzaga and left another woman seriously injured.

Public Safety Canada said evidence suggested the attack was motivated by “incel” ideology, referring to a fringe internet subculture short for “involuntary celibate” dominated by men who blame women for their lack of sexual relations.

The youth, who cannot be identified under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, pleaded guilty in September to charges of murder and attempted murder.