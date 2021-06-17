Trudeau nominates Ontario judge Mahmud Jamal to Supreme Court of Canada

Open this photo in gallery Ontario judge Mahmud Jamal would fill the vacancy on the top court created by the retiring Rosalie Abella. The Advocates' Society

Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau has nominated Ontario judge Mahmud Jamal to sit on the Supreme Court of Canada.

Jamal was a longtime litigator before becoming a judge of the Ontario Court of Appeal two years ago.

The Prime Minister’s Office notes that as a lawyer he appeared in dozens of appeals before the Supreme Court on a wide variety of issues.

Story continues below advertisement

Jamal, fluent in English and French, also taught constitutional law at McGill University and administrative law at Osgoode Hall Law School.

He would fill the vacancy on the top court created by the retiring Rosalie Abella.

The House of Commons justice committee will soon hold a special hearing on the nomination.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.