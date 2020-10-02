Ontario reports record high 732 new COVID-19 cases

Open this photo in gallery People wait in line at a COVID-19 testing facility, in Toronto, on Sept. 18, 2020. CARLOS OSORIO/Reuters

Ontario is reporting 732 new cases of COVID-19, marking a new record in its daily counts.

It is also reporting two new deaths related to the virus in the past 24 hours.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says 74 additional deaths from the spring and summer are also being added to the province’s numbers after a data review at Toronto Public Health.

She says there are 323 new cases being reported in Toronto, 141 in Ottawa, and 111 cases in Peel Region.

Elliott says just under 60 per cent of the new cases are among people under the age of 40.

In total, 167 people are hospitalized in Ontario due to COVID-19, including 38 in intensive care.

Earlier, Ontario’s labour board dismissed a challenge of the government’s back-to-school plan launched by the province’s four major teachers' unions.

The unions alleged that Premier Doug Ford’s plan does not follow the province’s own workplace safety laws and asked the board to intervene.

In a joint statement, the unions say today they are deeply concerned with the ruling, which they say was made on jurisdictional grounds without having heard their evidence.

The unions had asked the labour board to establish provincial standards on issues like class size and distancing, cohorts for students and teachers, masking, ventilation and busing.

A spokeswoman for Education Minister Stephen Lecce’s said the province’s back-to-school plan has been endorsed by Ontario’s chief medical officer of health.

The Association des enseignantes et des enseignants franco-ontariens, the Elementary Teachers' Federation of Ontario, the Ontario English Catholic Teachers' Association, and the Ontario Secondary School Teachers' Federation launched the challenge in August.

Premier Doug Ford says Ontario’s new guidance to parents and educators will help prevent and manage COVID-19 outbreaks in schools. The Canadian Press

