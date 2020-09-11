 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Canada

Coronavirus information
Coronavirus information
The Zero Canada Project provides resources to help you manage your health, your finances and your family life as Canada reopens.
Ontario launches public website tracking number of COVID-19 cases in schools, child-care centres

Toronto
The Canadian Press
The Ontario government has launched a public website showing all cases of COVID-19 in the province’s schools and child-care centres.

Premier Doug Ford promised this week that his government would report all outbreaks of the novel coronavirus in Ontario schools.

The province says the site will be updated every weekday and include a summary of cases, as well as more detailed information on where the numbers come from.

Ford says he believes parents should know where school outbreaks are occurring, but it will take time to report.

Under current provincial guidelines, schools are required to report COVID-19 cases to parents online or with a letter home.

As of Friday morning, the website showed 13 cases at schools in Ontario, including four students and nine staff members.

Meanwhile, the province reported 213 new cases of COVID-19 today. There were also 124 cases newly marked as resolved over the past 24 hours.

The total number of cases in Ontario now stands at 44,068, which includes 2,813 deaths and 39,598 cases classified as resolved.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says 26 of the province’s 34 public health units are reporting five or fewer new cases.

She says there are 71 new cases in Toronto, 38 in Peel and 37 in Ottawa.

Doug Ford says he would prefer parents not take their children trick-or-treating this Halloween as Ontario struggles to keep its COVID-19 numbers low. The Canadian Press

