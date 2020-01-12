Ontario launching ‘full investigation’ of the Pickering nuclear power station emergency alert that was mistakenly sent

Open this photo in gallery An alert warning Ontario residents of an unspecified incident at the Pickering Nuclear Generating Station early Sunday morning was sent in error, Ontario Power Generation said. Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press

The Ontario government has launched a “full investigation” after an emergency alert warning of an incident at a Pickering nuclear facility was sent to millions of residents by mistake.

Solicitor General Sylvia Jones said in a statement the alert was “issued in error to the public during a routine training exercise being conducted by the Provincial Emergency Operations Centre.”

The statement said there was never any danger to the public or environment. Training exercises are an important component of emergency management and are conducted “regularly,” Ms. Jones’s statement said.

The province is apologizing for the error and is conducting an investigation to determine what happened and prevent it from occurring again.

The emergency alert was broadcast early Sunday morning warning of an incident at the Pickering Nuclear Generating Station. The alert was directed at residents who lived within 10 kilometres of the plant and said that no abnormal release of radioactive material occurred during the incident. Another alert issued later Sunday morning clarified that there was no emergency and that the alert was sent by mistake.

Pickering is located just east of Toronto.

News the emergency alert was sent by mistake is prompting questions about how the error occurred.

News the emergency alert was sent by mistake is prompting questions about how the error occurred.

Pickering Mayor Dave Ryan called on the province to conduct an investigation.

“Like many of you, I was very troubled to have received that emergency alert this morning. While I am relieved that there was no actual emergency, I am upset that an error such as this occurred. I have spoken to the province and am demanding that a full investigation take place,” Mr. Ryan wrote on Twitter Sunday morning.

Toronto city councillor Jennifer McKelvie, who represents constituents that live within 10 kilometres of the nuclear plant, also said on Twitter that the public needs to know how this mistake happened.

Ontario Power Generation, which runs the Pickering Nuclear Generating Station, has not yet responded to questions about the incident.

The original alert said an incident had been reported but there was no abnormal release of radioactivity from the station. It also said that people living near the plant did not need to take protective actions.

A second alert was sent around 9:10 a.m. – more than an hour and a half after the initial warning – to confirm there was no incident at the plant and that the first message had been sent in error. “There is no danger to the public or environment. No further action is required,” it said.

Years ago, Ontario’s nuclear power plants pressed for the power to issue such warnings in the event of nuclear power plant accidents.

The warnings are similar to Amber Alert style notices, which draw the public’s attention to suspected cases of missing or abducted children.