 Skip to main content

Canada Ontario launching new mental health supports for provincial police officers

Newsletters Subscribe Register My account My account AdChoices

Ontario launching new mental health supports for provincial police officers

BARRIE, Ont.
The Canadian Press
Comments

Ontario is launching new mental health supports for provincial police officers, after more than a dozen have died by suicide in recent years.

Community Safety and Correctional Services Minister Sylvia Jones says the Ontario Provincial Police are facing a mental health crisis, with 13 officers having taken their own lives since 2012.

The province will partner with the Ontario Provincial Police Association to deliver the program, which will soon be put out for tender.

Story continues below advertisement

OPPA president Rob Jamieson says it’s a decisive first step in addressing what he calls the largest issue facing both active and retired members.

The OPP launched an internal review after a spate of suicides among its ranks last summer.

Ontario’s chief coroner is also looking into the issue, with a review of police suicides across the province after eight active officers and one recently retired officer died by suicide last year.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter