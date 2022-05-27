Three Ontario political parties are promising to repeal legislation that has capped public sector wage increases for workers such as teachers and nurses since 2019.

NDP Leader Andrea Horwath said the controversial legislation known as Bill 124 is disrespectful.

“You can’t pretend that these last couple of years haven’t actually meant wage cuts for these working people, it has, with inflation running as high as it has been, obviously, these folks have taken cuts,” she said Friday.

“What I will do is bargain with respect and in good faith, and they haven’t seen that in this province in a very long time.”

Ontario Liberal Leader Steven Del Duca said repealing the legislation would be his top legislative priority if he is premier.

“Doug Ford chose to ram this through prior to the pandemic, which basically takes away the rights of front-line health-care workers and education workers, including nurses and PSWs, takes away their right to bargain in a free and fair and open way,” he said.

“We’ll restore that right.”

Mr. Del Duca said the Liberal plan includes about $16 billion over four years in contingency funding, which would be enough to absorb the compensation increases that would come from bargaining freely with the public sector.

When the Progressive Conservative government introduced the legislation in 2019 to limit compensation increases in public-sector contracts to one per cent a year, it said about $72 billion a year is spent on public sector compensation.

The provisions were to be in effect for three years, and the Tories said in 2019 that it was a time-limited approach to helping eliminate the deficit.

Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford has said that when the next contracts expire he would sit down and “fairly negotiate.”

Green Party Leader Mike Schreiner has also said he would repeal the legislation.

This content appears as provided to The Globe by the originating wire service. It has not been edited by Globe staff.