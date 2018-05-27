Ontario leaders to square off in crucial final televised debate before election

The third and final televised debate of Ontario’s election campaign will be broadcast this evening.
It will offer voters one last chance to size up the three main party leaders side-by-side as they vie to lead the province.
Polls suggest a degree of volatility in the race, meaning a strong debate performance could prove decisive.
Observers suggest NDP Leader Andrea Horwath will be the focus of much attention from both rookie Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford and Liberal incumbent, Kathleen Wynne.
That’s because Horwath’s party has been surging in the polls as the June 7 voting day approaches.
Horwath says she’s not worried, and she wants to impress on viewers that they have reason for optimism.
