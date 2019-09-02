 Skip to main content

Canada Ontario legislator praised for response to Islamophobic remarks

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices

Ontario legislator praised for response to Islamophobic remarks

MISSISSAUGA, Ont.
The Canadian Press
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

An Ontario legislator is racking up online praise for his response to Islamophobic remarks directed at him at MuslimFest over the weekend.

A video posted online and viewed more than 250,000 times shows NDP Gurratan Singh, who represents the riding of Brampton East, responding to a man’s anti-Muslim remarks at the event in Mississauga, Ont.

In the video, Singh tells the man that he condemns racism.

Story continues below advertisement

Singh, who is Sikh, tweeted that he will never respond to Islamophobia with “I am not a Muslim.”

He says that instead, he will stand with Muslims and say that hate is wrong.

Singh’s brother is federal NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh, who made headlines in 2017 for responding to a woman’s racist diatribe by saying that he supported her rights but wouldn’t be deterred by hatred.

In both cases, the Singhs were asked whether they support Shariah law.

Online, some Twitter users are applauding Gurratan Singh for refusing to point out that he isn’t Muslim.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter