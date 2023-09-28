Open this photo in gallery: Adil Shamji speaks at a ceremony, at Queen's Park, in Toronto, on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022.Alex Lupul/The Canadian Press

Ontario Liberal leadership contender Adil Shamji is dropping out of his party’s race and endorsing Mississauga Mayor Bonnie Crombie, the contest’s perceived frontrunner.

Mr. Shamji, an emergency room doctor who first won his seat as the MPP for Toronto’s Don Valley East riding last year, has been a vocal member of the party’s small nine-member caucus, particularly on health-care issues.

Ms. Crombie’s campaign issued a statement on Thursday evening saying Mr. Shamji would be endorsing her. Ms. Crombie described Mr. Shamji as a “brilliant and dedicated MPP.”

“Adil and I agree that Doug Ford’s government has got to go in 2026,” the statement reads. “And we need every Liberal pulling in the same direction to make that happen. Today is clear evidence that we as Ontario Liberals are going to be a united force that will bring down this self-serving scandal-plagued Doug Ford government as soon as we can.”

In a separate e-mailed statement, Mr. Shamji cited recent party deadlines to sign up eligible new members and acknowledged that he could not win the race. He said he would continue fighting health care, housing, education and the environment as part of Ms. Crombie’s team.

“Bonnie has a level of experience and strength that inspires confidence in Ontarians,” Mr. Shamji said. “She has inspired confidence in me throughout this campaign. Her thoughtfulness, compassion, and intelligence have inspired tens of thousands already.”

The decision comes just days before the Liberals’ third leadership debate, set for Sunday in Stratford, Ont. Party members across the province will vote on a new leader starting in late November, with a winner to be announced in December.

The move leaves Ms. Crombie, also a former MP, still facing three opponents: Former Ontario attorney general and current Liberal MP Yasir Naqvi, Toronto Liberal MP Nate Erskine-Smith and Kingston and the Islands Liberal MPP Ted Hsu.

Ontario’s Liberal Party, trounced in last two elections after holding power for 15 years, has been buoyed by two recent byelection wins. Its last leader, Steven Del Duca, quit after the Liberals failed to recover official party status in the June 2022 general election. In 2018, the party went down to a crushing defeat under premier Kathleen Wynne, a vote that put the Progressive Conservatives in power and made Mr. Ford Premier.

The new leader would be expected to face off against Mr. Ford and Official Opposition NDP Leader Marit Stiles in the next election, set for 2026.

Ms. Crombie has quickly emerged as the race’s frontrunner, raising more than $900,000 – more than all her rivals combined – according to Elections Ontario figures, although these numbers do not include donations under $200. Her campaign has also claimed to have signed up the largest number of new members.

Mr. Shamji’s campaign said earlier this month that it had raised more than $110,000, at total that includes donations under $200.

The pair appeared friendly onstage at a leadership debate held last week at Toronto Metropolitan University. Unlike two of his rivals, Mr. Naqvi and Mr. Erskine-Smith, Mr. Shamji shied away from asking pointed questions or appearing to attack Ms. Crombie, focusing instead on his own policy ideas and criticisms of Mr. Ford.

Ms. Crombie, who also mostly avoided targeting her rivals, at one point told the crowd: “If I needed a doctor, I would got to Adil Shamji.”

The party has been trying to rebuild its volunteer base and bolster its riding associations after its stinging losses across Ontario in two recent elections. Recent polls have shown it leading, or neck-and-neck with the Official Opposition NDP in popular support, but still training Mr. Ford’s PCs.