Open this photo in gallery: Mississauga Mayor Bonnie Crombie stands on stage with supporters at a rally in Mississauga, Ont., on Wednesday, June 14, 2023.Chris Young/The Canadian Press

Ontario Liberal leadership hopefuls Nate Erskine-Smith and Yasir Naqvi are teaming up to try to take down front-runner Bonnie Crombie, by asking their supporters to rank each other as second choice on the final ballot.

The strategic move from Mr. Erskine-Smith and Mr. Naqvi – both currently federal Liberal MPs – comes two weeks before Ontario Liberals vote on who will lead them in the next provincial election.

By asking their supporters to rank each other as the number two choice, the candidates are hoping that one of them has enough support to thwart Ms. Crombie if she doesn’t win on the first ballot. They also say they are coordinating their election weekend get-out-the-vote efforts to “maximize” volunteer support.

In a joint statement released Thursday, Mr. Erskine-Smith and Mr. Naqvi said they have found “common ground” during the leadership race and believe they are the best choices to beat Premier Doug Ford’s Progressive Conservatives in the 2026 election.

“Ontario Liberals will be best positioned to beat Doug Ford by electing a principled, pragmatic and Liberal leader. These values are paramount to both of us and will be critical to the Ontario Liberal Party’s future. That’s why we are announcing an agreement that will better position party members to work together in this leadership election,” the joint statement said.

Ms. Crombie, who is on a leave of absence from her role as Mississauga mayor, is widely viewed as the front-runner in the contest, having raised more than $1 million in the race – the most of any candidate in the party’s history. A fourth candidate, Liberal MPP Ted Hsu, is also vying for the job.

Throughout the race, Mr. Erskine-Smith and Mr. Naqvi have been highly critical of Ms. Crombie, by attempting to paint her as a version of “Doug Ford lite” and too friendly with big developers by accepting contributions from large donors in the real estate and development industries. Early in the campaign, Ms. Crombie also mused about opening up parts of the environmentally protected Greenbelt to development, but has since said she would not allow it to be touched.

“Our party faces an important decision between a principled, pragmatic Liberal Party and a party whose leadership is vulnerable to the same criticisms as the Ford Conservatives – their political baggage, priorities and donors,” the joint statement said.

“For us, this contrast is fundamental and guides our decision to collaborate and rank each other as our second choice. We hope you’ll join us. Ontario is counting on us to make the right choice.”

The candidates added that they are united on the core principles of revitalizing the grassroots, restoring ethics in government, and building a party based on Liberal values by investing in public education, fixing healthcare and tackling the climate crisis.

Ms. Crombie has defended her fundraising prowess and said the party needs a war chest to take on Mr. Ford in the next election. She’s also said her campaign has followed all the rules and that she is the only person capable of competing with Mr. Ford in a general election.

Ontario Liberals will cast their ballots on the weekend of Nov. 25 and 26, with the winner announced at an event in Toronto on Dec. 2. The party has changed its voting system for this year’s contest, moving from delegated conventions to a one-member-one-vote system, meaning members cast a ballot ranking their first to last choice candidates. Each riding is worth the same number of points, with different amounts for student clubs and women’s groups, and the candidate with more than 50 per cent of the points wins.

The Ontario Liberal party held government for 15 years until 2018, when it won only seven seats in the legislature. In the 2022 election under former leader Steven Del Duca, the party failed to make significant gains, and Mr. Del Duca stepped down. But since then the Liberals have won two by-elections, and now have nine seats in the legislature – still not enough for official party status.