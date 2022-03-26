Skip to main content
The Canadian Press

Ontario Liberal Party Leader Steven Del Duca speaks in Toronto, Saturday, March 26, 2022, as the party announces its first platform plank ahead of the provincial election.Chris Young/The Canadian Press

Ontario Liberal Leader Steven Del Duca is promising to boost the minimum wage to $16 an hour if his party wins the June election.

The promise is contained in a campaign speech Del Duca is delivering today to party members, calling it part of his plan for economic dignity.

He says after raising the minimum wage from $15 an hour, the Liberals would work to create a regionally adjusted living wage.

Del Duca is also promising to bring back equal-pay-for-equal-work provisions, something the Liberals enacted in 2017, which the Progressive Conservatives overturned following the 2018 election.

The Liberals are also promising 10 paid sick days and Del Duca says a Liberal government would reimburse businesses for costs of up to $200 per day for that program.

He also says the Liberals would eliminate corporate taxes for two years for small businesses hurt by the pandemic, provide a portable benefits package for workers, including gig workers and self-employed people, and classify gig workers as employees.

