Ontario Liberal Leader Steven Del Duca is promising to boost the minimum wage to $16 an hour if his party wins the June election.
The promise is contained in a campaign speech Del Duca is delivering today to party members, calling it part of his plan for economic dignity.
He says after raising the minimum wage from $15 an hour, the Liberals would work to create a regionally adjusted living wage.
Del Duca is also promising to bring back equal-pay-for-equal-work provisions, something the Liberals enacted in 2017, which the Progressive Conservatives overturned following the 2018 election.
The Liberals are also promising 10 paid sick days and Del Duca says a Liberal government would reimburse businesses for costs of up to $200 per day for that program.
He also says the Liberals would eliminate corporate taxes for two years for small businesses hurt by the pandemic, provide a portable benefits package for workers, including gig workers and self-employed people, and classify gig workers as employees.
