Ontario Liberal Party Leader Steven Del Duca speaks in Toronto, Saturday, March 26, 2022, as the party announces its first platform plank ahead of the provincial election.Chris Young/The Canadian Press

Ontario Liberal Leader Steven Del Duca is promising to boost the minimum wage to $16 an hour if his party wins the June election.

The promise is contained in a campaign speech Del Duca is delivering today to party members, calling it part of his plan for economic dignity.

He says after raising the minimum wage from $15 an hour, the Liberals would work to create a regionally adjusted living wage.

Del Duca is also promising to bring back equal-pay-for-equal-work provisions, something the Liberals enacted in 2017, which the Progressive Conservatives overturned following the 2018 election.

The Liberals are also promising 10 paid sick days and Del Duca says a Liberal government would reimburse businesses for costs of up to $200 per day for that program.

He also says the Liberals would eliminate corporate taxes for two years for small businesses hurt by the pandemic, provide a portable benefits package for workers, including gig workers and self-employed people, and classify gig workers as employees.

