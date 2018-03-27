Ontario Liberals pledge free child care for preschoolers starting in 2020

Open this photo in gallery Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne speaks to media at the Legislative Assembly of Ontario in Toronto on Jan. 25, 2018. Frank Gunn

Ontario's Liberal government says it plans to fund free child care for thousands of kids across the province starting in 2020.

Thousands of preschoolers in Ontario could get access to free child care starting in 2020, the province’s Liberal government has promised only hours before it tables a pre-election budget.

Premier Kathleen Wynne’s government has unveiled billions of dollars in new spending promises over the past week as her government faces a tough fight to cling to power in a looming spring election. Tuesday’s announcemen,t at a Toronto school alongside Finance Minister Charles Sousa and Education Minister Indira Naidoo-Harris, would spend $2.2-billion over three years.

The new program, which the government says will cover 125,000 preschoolers, would require the government to fund the cost of full-day, licensed child care once a child turns two-and-a-half and would continue until they become eligible for kindergarten—between the age of four and five.

“Not being able to find or afford child care is stressful, it is troubling, and it is holding families back at a time when it’s already hard enough to get ahead,” Ms. Wynne said in a statement. “This investment will make life more affordable for families and allow more parents to make the choice to go back to work, knowing their child is safe and cared for.”

According to Ms. Wynne, the program is expected to save families about $17,000 per child annually. In recent weeks, the Premier has said that a more comprehensive child-care program in Ontario, where residents face some of the highest child-care costs in Canada, will help close the gender wage gap as women will get more control over when they want to return to work.

“Making child care free for preschool children will be transformative for Ontario’s families. It will help families balance the demands of work, education and family life, and will dramatically improve affordability,” said Gordon Cleveland, an associate professor at the University of Toronto who helped the government design the new child care program.

Tuesday’s announcement came after a week where the government unveiled a number of big-ticket items, including more money for pharmacare, hospital budgets, mental health care and special-education programs at schools. On Wednesday, the government is expected to table a budget that will go into deficit to fund all the new spending. The red ink will follow Ontario’s first balanced budget, which came after a decade of trimming by the government.

With an election scheduled for June 7, the new program will depend on the support of the party that forms government later this year.