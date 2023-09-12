The Ontario Liberals say the party has 80,000 members eligible to vote in the upcoming leadership race, the highest number in its history.

The party says it had 44,000 members eligible to vote in the 2013 contest that saw Kathleen Wynne crowned leader and that was down to 38,000 for the 2020 race that Steven Del Duca won.

Interim Liberal Leader John Fraser says it shows momentum, building on two recent byelection wins.

The party is trying again to rebuild following two consecutive electoral defeats that left them without enough seats in the legislature for official party status.

Contestants Bonnie Crombie, Yasir Naqvi and Adil Shamji made various claims about how many members they were responsible for enlisting, but even without adding numbers from Nate Erskine-Smith and Ted Hsu it adds up to more than 80,000.

The leadership candidates are set to participate in the first official debate on Thursday in Thunder Bay, Ont.