Dr. Kieran Moore at a press conference at Queen’s Park in Toronto on Jan. 20, 2022.Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press

Ontario is lifting its mask mandate in most public settings, including schools, and ending isolation requirements in most circumstances, even if individuals are unvaccinated, the province’s chief medical officer of health announced on Wednesday.

Kieran Moore, Ontario’s chief medical officer of health, said Wednesday that masks will no longer be required as of March 21 in schools and other public settings, with some exceptions. Masks will still be required on public transit, in long-term care, retirement homes and other health care and congregate care settings. The province is set to lift all mask mandates on April 27.

Dr. Moore said loosening restrictions will likely result in more cases and hospitalizations, but that the province’s high vaccination rate and access to antiviral medications should help manage the virus.

Dr. Moore also announced that close contacts of COVID-19 cases no longer have to isolate if they don’t live with the infected person. The province says close contacts should wear a mask and shouldn’t work in highest risk settings, like hospitals, for 10 days after exposure.

Household contacts exposed to COVID-19 don’t need to isolate if they have been infected with the virus themselves in the previous 90 days, if they are 18 or older and have received a booster dose or if they are under 18 and have received two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine.

The changes come as COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are on the decline in many parts of Canada. Several other provinces, including Alberta and Saskatchewan, have already loosened rules around masks, capacity limits and other pandemic health restrictions.

But public health and infectious disease experts say they are concerned Ontario’s decision to remove mandatory mask rules in many public settings is premature and could lead to an increase in cases and preventable illness, particularly in vulnerable groups and children. Evidence shows that masks help reduce transmission of COVID-19 and that it’s a low-cost, easy way to keep the virus at bay, said Nitin Mohan, assistant professor at the Schulich School of Medicine and Dentistry at the University of Western Ontario.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.