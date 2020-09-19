 Skip to main content
Canada

Ontario limits social gathering sizes across the province as COVID-19 cases rise

Toronto, Ontario, Canada
The Canadian Press
Ontario is lowering the number of people allowed to attend social gatherings across the province.

Premier Doug Ford announced this morning that the new limits, which were imposed earlier in the week in three hot-spot regions, will be expanded.

It means a maximum of 10 people will be allowed to gather indoors or 25 people outdoors.

The limits will apply for the next four weeks.

Ontario is reporting 407 new cases of COVID-19 today, and one new death associated with the coronavirus.

The figures mark the second time in as many days that the province has recorded more than 400 cases in a 24-hour period.

Numbers have been surging over the past few weeks, particularly in Toronto, Peel Region and Ottawa.

“Folks, the alarm bells are ringing,” Ford said at a rare weekend briefing, alongside Health Minister Christine Elliott and Dr. Barbara Yaffe, the province’s associate chief medical officer of health.

“Too much of (the increase) is being tied to people who aren’t following the rules. People who think it’s OK to hold parties; to carry on as if things are back to normal. They aren’t.”

