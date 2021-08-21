Ontario logs 689 new cases of COVID-19 and one virus-related death

Open this photo in gallery A health-care worker sanitizes his hands before doors open at a COVID-19 vaccine centre in Toronto on Friday, July 23, 2021. Chris Young/The Canadian Press

Ontario is reporting 689 new cases of COVID-19 today, up slightly from the 650 recorded the day before.

The province is also reporting one new death related to the virus.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says 552 of the latest infections are among people who have either not been vaccinated against COVID-19 or whose immunization status is unknown, while the remaining 137 cases are among those who are fully vaccinated.

The province says 212 people are currently in hospital due to COVID-19.

There are currently 130 patients in intensive care with a virus-related illness, 123 of whom are not fully vaccinated or have an uncertain immunization status.

Ontario says 82 per cent of eligible residents have received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 74.6 per cent are fully inoculated with two shots.