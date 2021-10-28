The proposed Ontario legislation includes pledges to spend billions of dollars on hiring more workers for the chronically understaff sector, doubling the number of inspectors to keep closer watch on conditions in the homes, and building new facilities to replenish the province’s aging stock of homes with multi-bed wards.Aaron Vincent Elkaim

Nursing homes in Ontario would face fines of up to $1-million and be forced to hand over control to a government-appointed supervisor, under proposed legislation aimed at holding the sector accountable for the quality of care it provides to the vulnerable elderly.

The new enforcement measures are part of a wide-ranging overhaul of the province’s rules governing long-term care introduced in the Ontario legislature on Thursday.

The proposed legislation includes pledges to spend billions of dollars on hiring more workers for the chronically understaff sector, doubling the number of inspectors to keep closer watch on conditions in the homes, and building new facilities to replenish the province’s aging stock of homes with multi-bed wards.

“The Fixing Long-Term Care Act is a comprehensive rewrite of the rules and the law that will ensure that we protect our seniors and improve the quality of care and quality of life,” Long-Term Care Minister Rod Phillips said in an interview.

The coronavirus pandemic has laid bare weaknesses in the province’s oversight of the sector, including the decision of Premier Doug Ford’s government to all but eliminate proactive inspections of homes in 2018.

COVID-19 has torn through homes in Ontario, killing 3,824 residents. The virus was particularly lethal in older homes where many of the residents slept in the same room and shared a bathroom with two or three other people.

The Canadian Armed Forces provided the first set of outside eyes on what what was happening inside the province’s long-term care sector after the federal government deployed the military to several homes last year. In a report released in May of 2020, the military chronicled horrific conditions in five homes, ranging from poor infection-control practices to abuse of residents.

Mr. Ford promised at the time to put an “iron ring” of protection around residents in long-term care homes.

The enforcement measures in the proposed legislation would, for the first time, financially penalize homes and individuals for providing insufficient care to residents. The previous Liberal government introduced similar legislation but the Progressive Conservatives did not proclaim it into law after they came to power in 2018.

In the proposed legislation, corporations convicted of a first offence would be fined $500,000 and $1-million for a second offence. Individuals convicted of a first offence would be fined $200,000 and $400,000 for a second offence. These individuals would also be barred from working in a long-term care home.

Mr. Phillips said in the interview that these would be the stiffest financial penalties in Canada.

The proposed legislation also would allow the government to appoint a supervisor to take over management control of a home.

The government already has broad powers to appoint new management at a home or, in extreme cases, seize its operating licence. Under the existing provincial Long-Term Care Homes Act, the government can order a facility that is not properly managed to retain, at its expense, new leadership.

The Ford government has not exercised that power, despite the litany of problems revealed at many homes during the pandemic. Mr. Phillips said allowing the government to appoint a supervisor would give his ministry full control over a home while allowing it to continue operating without any disruption to residents. Similar legislation exists for hospitals and school boards in Ontario.

Mr. Phillips has telegraphed much of what’s in the proposed legislation through a series of announcements in recent days. On Tuesday, he said the government plans to strengthen his ministry’s oversight of homes by hiring 193 new inspectors. The plan is to have 344 inspectors in place by next September, roughly one for every two of the province’s 626 nursing homes.

The minister is also facing mounting pressure for recently announcing that the government has awarded 140 of 220 new construction projects to private, for-profit companies, which own 60 per cent of the province’s homes.

Lisa Levin, CEO of AdvantAge Ontario, a group that represents municipal and not-for-profit long-term care homes, said in a news release on Wednesday that the government should direct all of the funding for building new homes to the not-for-profit sector.

The government’s own data shows that two out of three people on the wait list for long-term care select a not-for-profit or municipal home as their first choice, Ms. Levin said. ”It’s simple. The province should respect the choice Ontario families make every day.”

Mr. Phillips said the reality is that Ontario has a system made up of for-profit and not-for-profit players. “We’re looking for the best projects,” he said in the interview. “We want to make sure the beds get built.”

Meanwhile, the province on Thursday announced an extension to its temporary wage subsidy for 158,000 personal support workers in long-term care and other settings, until next March. But the NDP and others have called on the government to make the pay bump permanent in order to retain staff.

